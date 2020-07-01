11424 Richmond Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, a renovated bathroom, and a renovated kitchen. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 49 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and is a short drive from the Longview Lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



