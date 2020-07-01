All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11424 Richmond Ave.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

11424 Richmond Ave.

11424 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available

Location

11424 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, a renovated bathroom, and a renovated kitchen. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 49 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and is a short drive from the Longview Lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5424740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11424 Richmond Ave. have any available units?
11424 Richmond Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11424 Richmond Ave. have?
Some of 11424 Richmond Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11424 Richmond Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11424 Richmond Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11424 Richmond Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11424 Richmond Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 11424 Richmond Ave. offer parking?
No, 11424 Richmond Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 11424 Richmond Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11424 Richmond Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11424 Richmond Ave. have a pool?
No, 11424 Richmond Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11424 Richmond Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11424 Richmond Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11424 Richmond Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11424 Richmond Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

