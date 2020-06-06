All apartments in Kansas City
11418 Delmar St

Location

11418 Delmar Dr, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This 1936 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Section 8 welcomed. Must have a 3 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11418 Delmar St have any available units?
11418 Delmar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11418 Delmar St have?
Some of 11418 Delmar St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11418 Delmar St currently offering any rent specials?
11418 Delmar St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11418 Delmar St pet-friendly?
No, 11418 Delmar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11418 Delmar St offer parking?
No, 11418 Delmar St does not offer parking.
Does 11418 Delmar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11418 Delmar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11418 Delmar St have a pool?
No, 11418 Delmar St does not have a pool.
Does 11418 Delmar St have accessible units?
No, 11418 Delmar St does not have accessible units.
Does 11418 Delmar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11418 Delmar St has units with dishwashers.
