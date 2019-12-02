All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11413 Delmar Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11413 Delmar Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11413 Delmar Cir

11413 Delmar Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11413 Delmar Dr, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 936 square ft. property built in 1955 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Ranch style no basement. Fenced in back yard! Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. tile in kitchen! Refrigerator, Stove included. nice carpet. Newer A/C Unit. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! No Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per person. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website WWW.USREEBPM.COM Serious Applicants ONLY! CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11413 Delmar Cir have any available units?
11413 Delmar Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11413 Delmar Cir have?
Some of 11413 Delmar Cir's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11413 Delmar Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11413 Delmar Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11413 Delmar Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11413 Delmar Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11413 Delmar Cir offer parking?
No, 11413 Delmar Cir does not offer parking.
Does 11413 Delmar Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11413 Delmar Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11413 Delmar Cir have a pool?
No, 11413 Delmar Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11413 Delmar Cir have accessible units?
No, 11413 Delmar Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11413 Delmar Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11413 Delmar Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary