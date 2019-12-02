11413 Delmar Cir

Amenities

This 936 square ft. property built in 1955 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Ranch style no basement. Fenced in back yard! Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. tile in kitchen! Refrigerator, Stove included. nice carpet. Newer A/C Unit. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! No Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per person. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website WWW.USREEBPM.COM Serious Applicants ONLY! CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity