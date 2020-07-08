All apartments in Kansas City
11411 Greenwood Road

11411 Greenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

11411 Greenwood Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This nice 3 bedroom home is located near Longview Lake in Ruskin Heights. It features carpet throughout, central air, fenced yard, and a one-car garage.

No Vouchers

$60 app fee
1 year lease: $750
2 year lease: $715
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11411 Greenwood Road have any available units?
11411 Greenwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11411 Greenwood Road have?
Some of 11411 Greenwood Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11411 Greenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
11411 Greenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11411 Greenwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11411 Greenwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 11411 Greenwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 11411 Greenwood Road offers parking.
Does 11411 Greenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11411 Greenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11411 Greenwood Road have a pool?
No, 11411 Greenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 11411 Greenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 11411 Greenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11411 Greenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11411 Greenwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.

