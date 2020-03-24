All apartments in Kansas City
11409 Oakland Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:30 PM

11409 Oakland Avenue

11409 Oakland Avenue · (913) 802-6533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11409 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. Hurry, this special offer won't last long!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11409 Oakland Avenue have any available units?
11409 Oakland Avenue has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11409 Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11409 Oakland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11409 Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11409 Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11409 Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 11409 Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11409 Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11409 Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11409 Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 11409 Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11409 Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11409 Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11409 Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11409 Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11409 Oakland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11409 Oakland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
