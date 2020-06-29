11407 Winchester Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this great 3 bed 1 bath house.



This cute home features a renovated kitchen, a large living area, three bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The kitchen offers new granite countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances (will be installed before move-in). The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 49 hwy. It is close to plenty of shopping, dining, and Longview Lake . Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.