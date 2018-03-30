11403 Manchester Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage microwave

We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so cute! Tile in the living room, kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has black appliances including a built in microwave as well as granite counter tops. Walkout garage with a patio and a partial chain link fence. This home also has a 1 car garage. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.