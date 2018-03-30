All apartments in Kansas City
11403 Manchester Avenue

11403 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11403 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so cute! Tile in the living room, kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has black appliances including a built in microwave as well as granite counter tops. Walkout garage with a patio and a partial chain link fence. This home also has a 1 car garage. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11403 Manchester Avenue have any available units?
11403 Manchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11403 Manchester Avenue have?
Some of 11403 Manchester Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11403 Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11403 Manchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11403 Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11403 Manchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11403 Manchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11403 Manchester Avenue offers parking.
Does 11403 Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11403 Manchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11403 Manchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 11403 Manchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11403 Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11403 Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11403 Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11403 Manchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
