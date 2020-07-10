Rent Calculator
Home
Kansas City, MO
11403 Bristol Terrace
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM
11403 Bristol Terrace
11403 Bristol Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
11403 Bristol Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11403 Bristol Terrace have any available units?
11403 Bristol Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 11403 Bristol Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11403 Bristol Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11403 Bristol Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11403 Bristol Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 11403 Bristol Terrace offer parking?
No, 11403 Bristol Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11403 Bristol Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11403 Bristol Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11403 Bristol Terrace have a pool?
No, 11403 Bristol Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11403 Bristol Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11403 Bristol Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11403 Bristol Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11403 Bristol Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11403 Bristol Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11403 Bristol Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
