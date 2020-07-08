All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11401 Greenwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11401 Greenwood Road
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

11401 Greenwood Road

11401 Greenwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11401 Greenwood Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is a great recently updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house with a garage. The master bedroom has an on-suite bath. It has a one-car garage and a huge partially finished basement. This would be great for anyone who needs a lot of space. Pets are allowed and dogs up to 60 pounds are allowed. The rent is $975 per month. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11401 Greenwood Road have any available units?
11401 Greenwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11401 Greenwood Road have?
Some of 11401 Greenwood Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11401 Greenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
11401 Greenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11401 Greenwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11401 Greenwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 11401 Greenwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 11401 Greenwood Road offers parking.
Does 11401 Greenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11401 Greenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11401 Greenwood Road have a pool?
No, 11401 Greenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 11401 Greenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 11401 Greenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11401 Greenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11401 Greenwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary