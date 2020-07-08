11401 Greenwood Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This is a great recently updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house with a garage. The master bedroom has an on-suite bath. It has a one-car garage and a huge partially finished basement. This would be great for anyone who needs a lot of space. Pets are allowed and dogs up to 60 pounds are allowed. The rent is $975 per month. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.