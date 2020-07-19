11360 Delmar Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming newly renovated 3 BR 1 BA house



Quite neighborhood and ready to call home



Monthly rental rate $775

Deposit $775



All utilities are tenant responsibility and must be switched into tenant name prior to move in.