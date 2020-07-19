Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11360 Delmar Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11360 Delmar Ave
11360 Delmar Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
11360 Delmar Dr, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming newly renovated 3 BR 1 BA house
Quite neighborhood and ready to call home
Monthly rental rate $775
Deposit $775
All utilities are tenant responsibility and must be switched into tenant name prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11360 Delmar Ave have any available units?
11360 Delmar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11360 Delmar Ave have?
Some of 11360 Delmar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11360 Delmar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11360 Delmar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11360 Delmar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11360 Delmar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11360 Delmar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11360 Delmar Ave offers parking.
Does 11360 Delmar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11360 Delmar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11360 Delmar Ave have a pool?
No, 11360 Delmar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11360 Delmar Ave have accessible units?
No, 11360 Delmar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11360 Delmar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11360 Delmar Ave has units with dishwashers.
