Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:17 PM

11315 Marsh Avenue

11315 Marsh Avenue · (816) 844-6939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11315 Marsh Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Take a look at this updated property, a three bed, one bath, great space for the money in Independence. Good for a large family, with individual rooms and a open floor plan in kitchen. Don't let this property get away from you! *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11315 Marsh Avenue have any available units?
11315 Marsh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11315 Marsh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11315 Marsh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 Marsh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11315 Marsh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11315 Marsh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11315 Marsh Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11315 Marsh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11315 Marsh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 Marsh Avenue have a pool?
No, 11315 Marsh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11315 Marsh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11315 Marsh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 Marsh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11315 Marsh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11315 Marsh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11315 Marsh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
