Kansas City, MO
11312 N Donnely Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

11312 N Donnely Ave

11312 North Donnelly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11312 North Donnelly Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath home North of the River! - Newly rehabbed 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent located on a culdesac. Home features a main floor living room with vaulted ceiling, eat in kitchen with access to the backyard, and a finished basement that walks out to the two car garage. Property is close to major highway access.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, bit it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5626889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11312 N Donnely Ave have any available units?
11312 N Donnely Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11312 N Donnely Ave have?
Some of 11312 N Donnely Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11312 N Donnely Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11312 N Donnely Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11312 N Donnely Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11312 N Donnely Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11312 N Donnely Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11312 N Donnely Ave offers parking.
Does 11312 N Donnely Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11312 N Donnely Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11312 N Donnely Ave have a pool?
No, 11312 N Donnely Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11312 N Donnely Ave have accessible units?
No, 11312 N Donnely Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11312 N Donnely Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11312 N Donnely Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

