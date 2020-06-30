11312 N Donnely Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3 Bedroom 2 bath home North of the River! - Newly rehabbed 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent located on a culdesac. Home features a main floor living room with vaulted ceiling, eat in kitchen with access to the backyard, and a finished basement that walks out to the two car garage. Property is close to major highway access.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, bit it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5626889)