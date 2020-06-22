11305 N Ditman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Enjoy this great 4 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! Call or text (816) 529-9960 Fully Renovated . In last year new carpet, paint, refinished wood floors, new granite countertop, created open floor plan, finished basement with paint, carpet, and trim. Two tiered deck and a backs to the woods green space back yard. Located on a cul de sac.. nice space between houses.. feels very private yet in a subdivision. Rent is $1695 with a $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1695 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.