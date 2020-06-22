All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:43 PM

11305 N Ditman Avenue

11305 North Ditman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11305 North Ditman Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Enjoy this great 4 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! Call or text (816) 529-9960 Fully Renovated . In last year new carpet, paint, refinished wood floors, new granite countertop, created open floor plan, finished basement with paint, carpet, and trim. Two tiered deck and a backs to the woods green space back yard. Located on a cul de sac.. nice space between houses.. feels very private yet in a subdivision. Rent is $1695 with a $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1695 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11305 N Ditman Avenue have any available units?
11305 N Ditman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11305 N Ditman Avenue have?
Some of 11305 N Ditman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11305 N Ditman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11305 N Ditman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 N Ditman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11305 N Ditman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11305 N Ditman Avenue offer parking?
No, 11305 N Ditman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11305 N Ditman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11305 N Ditman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 N Ditman Avenue have a pool?
No, 11305 N Ditman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11305 N Ditman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11305 N Ditman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 N Ditman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11305 N Ditman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
