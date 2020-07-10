All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
11303 Spring Valley Road
Last updated October 12 2019 at 8:11 PM

11303 Spring Valley Road

11303 Spring Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

11303 Spring Valley Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4bd/2bth home was recently renovated by Conrex. Home features stainless steel appliances, updated modern fixtures throughout, as well as a large back deck and fenced in backyard. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 Spring Valley Road have any available units?
11303 Spring Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11303 Spring Valley Road have?
Some of 11303 Spring Valley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 Spring Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
11303 Spring Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 Spring Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11303 Spring Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 11303 Spring Valley Road offer parking?
No, 11303 Spring Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 11303 Spring Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11303 Spring Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 Spring Valley Road have a pool?
No, 11303 Spring Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 11303 Spring Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 11303 Spring Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 Spring Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 Spring Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.

