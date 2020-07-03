All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11300 Indiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11300 Indiana Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11300 Indiana Avenue

11300 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11300 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath split level duplex offers large rooms, open floor plan, deck, 1 car garage, and corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11300 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
11300 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11300 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 11300 Indiana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11300 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11300 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11300 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11300 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11300 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 11300 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 11300 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11300 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11300 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11300 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary