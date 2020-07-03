Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
11300 Indiana Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
11300 Indiana Avenue
11300 Indiana Avenue
No Longer Available
11300 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath split level duplex offers large rooms, open floor plan, deck, 1 car garage, and corner lot.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11300 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
11300 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11300 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 11300 Indiana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11300 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11300 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11300 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 11300 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11300 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 11300 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 11300 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11300 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11300 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11300 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
