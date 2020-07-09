Rent Calculator
11300 Ditman Ave.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11300 Ditman Ave.
11300 Ditman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11300 Ditman Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
$965 Nice 3 bedroom with garage - Clean quiet 3 bedroom with garage and basement. Eat in kitchen, new carpet and new paint.
Section 8 only
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099
(RLNE5805535)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have any available units?
11300 Ditman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 11300 Ditman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11300 Ditman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 Ditman Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11300 Ditman Ave. offers parking.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have a pool?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
