All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11300 Ditman Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11300 Ditman Ave.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

11300 Ditman Ave.

11300 Ditman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11300 Ditman Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
$965 Nice 3 bedroom with garage - Clean quiet 3 bedroom with garage and basement. Eat in kitchen, new carpet and new paint.

Section 8 only
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099

(RLNE5805535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have any available units?
11300 Ditman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11300 Ditman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11300 Ditman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 Ditman Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11300 Ditman Ave. offers parking.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have a pool?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11300 Ditman Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11300 Ditman Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary