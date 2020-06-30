All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
113 North Askew Avenue - 1N
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

113 North Askew Avenue - 1N

113 North Askew Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

113 North Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
Scarritt Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Secure this spacious unit in an historic building brick building. Unit includes full front porch. Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors throughout with living and dining are. You will have to see this to Vintage Beauty. Call to set up a showing. Unit is all electric. Water is included in the rent
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors throughout Eat in kitchen you will have to see this to Vintage Beauty call to set up a showing This unit will go Fast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N have any available units?
113 North Askew Avenue - 1N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N have?
Some of 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N currently offering any rent specials?
113 North Askew Avenue - 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N is pet friendly.
Does 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N offer parking?
No, 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N does not offer parking.
Does 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N have a pool?
No, 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N does not have a pool.
Does 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N have accessible units?
No, 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 North Askew Avenue - 1N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary