Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11268 Bales Ave
Last updated March 16 2019 at 7:43 AM
11268 Bales Ave
11268 Bales Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11268 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11268 Bales Ave have any available units?
11268 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 11268 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11268 Bales Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11268 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11268 Bales Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 11268 Bales Ave offer parking?
No, 11268 Bales Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11268 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11268 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11268 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 11268 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11268 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 11268 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11268 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11268 Bales Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11268 Bales Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11268 Bales Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
