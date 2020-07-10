Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11232 E. 49th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11232 E. 49th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11232 E. 49th Street
11232 E 49th St S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11232 E 49th St S, Kansas City, MO 64133
Sterling Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11232 E. 49th Street have any available units?
11232 E. 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 11232 E. 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11232 E. 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11232 E. 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11232 E. 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11232 E. 49th Street offer parking?
No, 11232 E. 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11232 E. 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11232 E. 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11232 E. 49th Street have a pool?
No, 11232 E. 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11232 E. 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 11232 E. 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11232 E. 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11232 E. 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11232 E. 49th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11232 E. 49th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary