Last updated June 12 2019 at 6:05 PM

11225 Applewood Drive

11225 Applewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11225 Applewood Drive, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Applications take 3-5 busness day to process

Phone calls will be returned within 24 hours

For faster response please email leasing@sbdhousing.com with anyquestions

A MUST SEE!! Fantastic updated straight ranch with large open floorplan.

Schedule a tour today!

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fee's paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3-5 business days for processing, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11225 Applewood Drive have any available units?
11225 Applewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11225 Applewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11225 Applewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11225 Applewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11225 Applewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11225 Applewood Drive offer parking?
No, 11225 Applewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11225 Applewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11225 Applewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11225 Applewood Drive have a pool?
No, 11225 Applewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11225 Applewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11225 Applewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11225 Applewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11225 Applewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11225 Applewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11225 Applewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

