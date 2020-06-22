All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11224 Jackson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11224 Jackson Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:17 PM

11224 Jackson Avenue

11224 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11224 Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. There are 2 fireplaces, partial basement and big backyard with screened in porch. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11224 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
11224 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11224 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 11224 Jackson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11224 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11224 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11224 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11224 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11224 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11224 Jackson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11224 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11224 Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11224 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 11224 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11224 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11224 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11224 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11224 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary