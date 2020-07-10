All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11224 Applewood Dr
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:42 PM

11224 Applewood Dr

11224 Applewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11224 Applewood Drive, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d8f33e01b ----
Charming recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious famiily room and bedrooms, bonus living area, unfinished basement, fenced yard and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11224 Applewood Dr have any available units?
11224 Applewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11224 Applewood Dr have?
Some of 11224 Applewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11224 Applewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11224 Applewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11224 Applewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11224 Applewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11224 Applewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11224 Applewood Dr offers parking.
Does 11224 Applewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11224 Applewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11224 Applewood Dr have a pool?
No, 11224 Applewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11224 Applewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 11224 Applewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11224 Applewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11224 Applewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

