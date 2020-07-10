11224 Applewood Dr

Amenities
Charming recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious famiily room and bedrooms, bonus living area, unfinished basement, fenced yard and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
1 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups