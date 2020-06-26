All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 28 2019 at 1:01 AM

11223 Crystal Avenue

11223 Crystal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11223 Crystal Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 7/31/2019 and receive $500 off August 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11223 Crystal Avenue have any available units?
11223 Crystal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11223 Crystal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11223 Crystal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11223 Crystal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11223 Crystal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11223 Crystal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11223 Crystal Avenue offers parking.
Does 11223 Crystal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11223 Crystal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11223 Crystal Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11223 Crystal Avenue has a pool.
Does 11223 Crystal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11223 Crystal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11223 Crystal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11223 Crystal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11223 Crystal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11223 Crystal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
