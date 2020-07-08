Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11221 Bristol Ter
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11221 Bristol Ter
11221 Bristol Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
11221 Bristol Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Ranch Features 3 BR 2 BA
Newly renovated and ready to call home
Rental Rate $825
Deposit $825
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11221 Bristol Ter have any available units?
11221 Bristol Ter doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11221 Bristol Ter have?
Some of 11221 Bristol Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 11221 Bristol Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Bristol Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Bristol Ter pet-friendly?
No, 11221 Bristol Ter is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 11221 Bristol Ter offer parking?
Yes, 11221 Bristol Ter offers parking.
Does 11221 Bristol Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11221 Bristol Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Bristol Ter have a pool?
No, 11221 Bristol Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11221 Bristol Ter have accessible units?
No, 11221 Bristol Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Bristol Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11221 Bristol Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
