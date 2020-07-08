All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11221 Bristol Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11221 Bristol Ter
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM

11221 Bristol Ter

11221 Bristol Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11221 Bristol Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Ranch Features 3 BR 2 BA
Newly renovated and ready to call home

Rental Rate $825
Deposit $825

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Bristol Ter have any available units?
11221 Bristol Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11221 Bristol Ter have?
Some of 11221 Bristol Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 Bristol Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Bristol Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Bristol Ter pet-friendly?
No, 11221 Bristol Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11221 Bristol Ter offer parking?
Yes, 11221 Bristol Ter offers parking.
Does 11221 Bristol Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11221 Bristol Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Bristol Ter have a pool?
No, 11221 Bristol Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11221 Bristol Ter have accessible units?
No, 11221 Bristol Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Bristol Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11221 Bristol Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary