Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11220 Marsh Ave
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11220 Marsh Ave
11220 Marsh Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
11220 Marsh Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 1 baths with a spacious living room area and large eat in kitchen. Apply Today to get prequalifed to view this home. www.pragerpm.com
(RLNE5597246)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11220 Marsh Ave have any available units?
11220 Marsh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 11220 Marsh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11220 Marsh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11220 Marsh Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11220 Marsh Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11220 Marsh Ave offer parking?
No, 11220 Marsh Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11220 Marsh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11220 Marsh Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11220 Marsh Ave have a pool?
No, 11220 Marsh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11220 Marsh Ave have accessible units?
No, 11220 Marsh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11220 Marsh Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11220 Marsh Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11220 Marsh Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11220 Marsh Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
