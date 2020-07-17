All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like
11210 East 49th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11210 East 49th Street South
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:50 PM

11210 East 49th Street South

11210 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11210 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Sterling Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Well Cared for 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath ranch style home! Huge oversized lot great for kids to play or to plant a
garden. In Raytown School District. Attached one car garage. Come take a look! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11210 East 49th Street South have any available units?
11210 East 49th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11210 East 49th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
11210 East 49th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11210 East 49th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11210 East 49th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 11210 East 49th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 11210 East 49th Street South offers parking.
Does 11210 East 49th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11210 East 49th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11210 East 49th Street South have a pool?
No, 11210 East 49th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 11210 East 49th Street South have accessible units?
No, 11210 East 49th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 11210 East 49th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11210 East 49th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11210 East 49th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 11210 East 49th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover PlaceWaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde ParkWest PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst UniversityMidwestern Baptist Theological Seminary