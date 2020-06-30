All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11209 North Donnelly Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11209 North Donnelly Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:21 AM

11209 North Donnelly Avenue

11209 North Donnelly Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11209 North Donnelly Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11209 North Donnelly Avenue have any available units?
11209 North Donnelly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11209 North Donnelly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11209 North Donnelly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11209 North Donnelly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11209 North Donnelly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11209 North Donnelly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11209 North Donnelly Avenue offers parking.
Does 11209 North Donnelly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11209 North Donnelly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11209 North Donnelly Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11209 North Donnelly Avenue has a pool.
Does 11209 North Donnelly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11209 North Donnelly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11209 North Donnelly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11209 North Donnelly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11209 North Donnelly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11209 North Donnelly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary