Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11208 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:19 PM

11208 Cleveland Avenue

11208 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11208 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bdrm, 3 bath Beautiful Ranch with refinished hardwood floors! Lower level has kichenette in basement along with second living area. Nice deck looks out onto large backyard. Walk out lower level door to backyard! Close to elementary school. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11208 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
11208 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11208 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11208 Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11208 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11208 Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11208 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 11208 Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11208 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11208 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11208 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 11208 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11208 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11208 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11208 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11208 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11208 Cleveland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11208 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

