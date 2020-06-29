All apartments in Kansas City
11207 Corrington Ave
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

11207 Corrington Ave

11207 Corrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11207 Corrington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Come check out this 3 bed 1 bath home!

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also features two large living areas, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 470 hwy and is close to shopping, dining, and Longview Lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5498365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11207 Corrington Ave have any available units?
11207 Corrington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11207 Corrington Ave have?
Some of 11207 Corrington Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11207 Corrington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11207 Corrington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11207 Corrington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11207 Corrington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11207 Corrington Ave offer parking?
No, 11207 Corrington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11207 Corrington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11207 Corrington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11207 Corrington Ave have a pool?
No, 11207 Corrington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11207 Corrington Ave have accessible units?
No, 11207 Corrington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11207 Corrington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11207 Corrington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
