11207 Corrington Ave

Amenities
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Come check out this 3 bed 1 bath home!
This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also features two large living areas, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 470 hwy and is close to shopping, dining, and Longview Lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5498365)