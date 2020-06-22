All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11205 North Wallace Avenue

11205 North Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11205 North Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,551 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11205 North Wallace Avenue have any available units?
11205 North Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11205 North Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 11205 North Wallace Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 North Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11205 North Wallace Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11205 North Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11205 North Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11205 North Wallace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11205 North Wallace Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11205 North Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11205 North Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11205 North Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 11205 North Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11205 North Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11205 North Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11205 North Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11205 North Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
