All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11202 North Marsh Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11202 North Marsh Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:58 PM

11202 North Marsh Avenue

11202 North Marsh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11202 North Marsh Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so beautiful! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances as well as granite counter tops. Patio with a partial fenced yard and a 2 car garage in the back with a basketball goal. This home also has a finished basement. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11202 North Marsh Avenue have any available units?
11202 North Marsh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11202 North Marsh Avenue have?
Some of 11202 North Marsh Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11202 North Marsh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11202 North Marsh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11202 North Marsh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11202 North Marsh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11202 North Marsh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11202 North Marsh Avenue offers parking.
Does 11202 North Marsh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11202 North Marsh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11202 North Marsh Avenue have a pool?
No, 11202 North Marsh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11202 North Marsh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11202 North Marsh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11202 North Marsh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11202 North Marsh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary