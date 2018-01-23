11202 North Marsh Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so beautiful! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances as well as granite counter tops. Patio with a partial fenced yard and a 2 car garage in the back with a basketball goal. This home also has a finished basement. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.