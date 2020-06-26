Rent Calculator
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:39 AM

11201 Oakland Ave
11201 Oakland Avenue
·
No Longer Available

Location
11201 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated and ready to call home.
3BR 1 BA House, corner lot
Bonus Room
$750 monthly rental rate
$750 deposit
All utilities are tenant responsibility and must be turned on in tenant name prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11201 Oakland Ave have any available units?
11201 Oakland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11201 Oakland Ave have?
Some of 11201 Oakland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11201 Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11201 Oakland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11201 Oakland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11201 Oakland Ave offer parking?
No, 11201 Oakland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11201 Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11201 Oakland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 11201 Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11201 Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 11201 Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11201 Oakland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
