Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1116 W 45th St - 3
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1116 W 45th St - 3

1116 West 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1116 West 45th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
google fiber
internet access
Vintage building in West Plaza--Great price!
Hardwood floors throughout and newly painted.
Fresh, modern paint color with white trim!
2 bd/1 bath with good, natural light.
Galley-style kitchen with good cabinet space! Stove and fridge provided.
Secured entry in to your building
Excellent closet space for this vintage condo.
Google Fiber ready!
Shared front porch and courtyard.
Inside access to basement provides you with your own storage unit and 2 sets of coin-operated washer and dryers.
Easy street parking.
Shared laundry and storage space comes with your condo!
Cats ok, no dogs please ($150 non-refundable pet deposit)
Call Jen for showings!
Courtyard space for tenants to garden!
Shared porches.
Rent includes a storage unit for each condo.
On-site, coil operated laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 W 45th St - 3 have any available units?
1116 W 45th St - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 W 45th St - 3 have?
Some of 1116 W 45th St - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 W 45th St - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1116 W 45th St - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 W 45th St - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 W 45th St - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1116 W 45th St - 3 offer parking?
No, 1116 W 45th St - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1116 W 45th St - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 W 45th St - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 W 45th St - 3 have a pool?
No, 1116 W 45th St - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1116 W 45th St - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1116 W 45th St - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 W 45th St - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 W 45th St - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

