All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1116 W 45th St - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1116 W 45th St - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1116 W 45th St - 1

1116 W 45th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1116 W 45th St, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
Vintage building in West Plaza--Great price!
Special! 1 month free rent with 13 month lease!
Hardwood floors throughout and newly painted.
Fresh, modern paint color with white trim!
2 bd/1 bath with good, natural light.
Galley-style kitchen with good cabinet space! Stove and fridge provided.
Secured entry in to your building
Excellent closet space for this vintage condo.
Google Fiber ready!
Shared front porch and courtyard.
Inside access to basement provides you with your own storage unit and 2 sets of coin-operated washer and dryers.
Easy street parking.
Shared laundry and storage space comes with your condo!
Cats ok, no dogs please ($150 non-refundable pet deposit)
Call Jen for showings!
Courtyard space for tenants to garden!
Shared porches.
Rent includes a storage unit for each condo.
On-site, coil operated laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 W 45th St - 1 have any available units?
1116 W 45th St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 W 45th St - 1 have?
Some of 1116 W 45th St - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 W 45th St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1116 W 45th St - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 W 45th St - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 W 45th St - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1116 W 45th St - 1 offer parking?
No, 1116 W 45th St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1116 W 45th St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 W 45th St - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 W 45th St - 1 have a pool?
No, 1116 W 45th St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1116 W 45th St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1116 W 45th St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 W 45th St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 W 45th St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary