Kansas City, MO
1115 West 49th Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:00 AM

1115 West 49th Street

1115 West 49th Street · (806) 298-6216
Kansas City
Location

1115 West 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
Westwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1115 West 49th Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
This gorgeous space will go fast! Located in the desirable West Plaza neighborhood on a quiet residential street, this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom apartment is a true hidden gem. The entire first floor is yours to make your own. Great space indoor and out, this is the perfect place to entertain, relax and enjoy what living in Kansas City is all about. This two bedroom, two full bath home has great attention to detail and charming vintage accents such as built in storage, window pane closet door and antique door handles. The original wood floors have been well maintained and give a rich background to the rest of the space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 West 49th Street have any available units?
1115 West 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 West 49th Street have?
Some of 1115 West 49th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1115 West 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 West 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1115 West 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1115 West 49th Street offers parking.
Does 1115 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 West 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 1115 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1115 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 1115 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 West 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
