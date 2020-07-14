1115 West 49th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage

This gorgeous space will go fast! Located in the desirable West Plaza neighborhood on a quiet residential street, this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom apartment is a true hidden gem. The entire first floor is yours to make your own. Great space indoor and out, this is the perfect place to entertain, relax and enjoy what living in Kansas City is all about. This two bedroom, two full bath home has great attention to detail and charming vintage accents such as built in storage, window pane closet door and antique door handles. The original wood floors have been well maintained and give a rich background to the rest of the space.