Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1115 E 84th St
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

1115 E 84th St

1115 East 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 East 84th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 E 84th St have any available units?
1115 E 84th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1115 E 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
1115 E 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 E 84th St pet-friendly?
No, 1115 E 84th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1115 E 84th St offer parking?
No, 1115 E 84th St does not offer parking.
Does 1115 E 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 E 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 E 84th St have a pool?
No, 1115 E 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 1115 E 84th St have accessible units?
No, 1115 E 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 E 84th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 E 84th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 E 84th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 E 84th St does not have units with air conditioning.
