All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1114 NE 44th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1114 NE 44th Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1114 NE 44th Street

1114 Northeast 44th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1114 Northeast 44th Street, Kansas City, MO 64116
Crestview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
4 Bedroom Home North of the River!! - *Move In Special* HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN WITHIN 15 DAYS OF APPROVAL!

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with a wonderful fenced back yard and lots of shade. Show stopping kitchen. This won't be on the market long!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4776241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 NE 44th Street have any available units?
1114 NE 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1114 NE 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1114 NE 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 NE 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 NE 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1114 NE 44th Street offer parking?
No, 1114 NE 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1114 NE 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 NE 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 NE 44th Street have a pool?
No, 1114 NE 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1114 NE 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 1114 NE 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 NE 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 NE 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 NE 44th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 NE 44th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary