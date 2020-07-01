All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11121 Herrick Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11121 Herrick Ave
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:50 AM

11121 Herrick Ave

11121 Herrick Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11121 Herrick Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,431 Sq ft property has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. All one level. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Brand new Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom and around shower. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Brand new Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 4 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11121 Herrick Ave have any available units?
11121 Herrick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11121 Herrick Ave have?
Some of 11121 Herrick Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11121 Herrick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11121 Herrick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11121 Herrick Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11121 Herrick Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11121 Herrick Ave offer parking?
No, 11121 Herrick Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11121 Herrick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11121 Herrick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11121 Herrick Ave have a pool?
No, 11121 Herrick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11121 Herrick Ave have accessible units?
No, 11121 Herrick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11121 Herrick Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11121 Herrick Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary