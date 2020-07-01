11121 Herrick Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,431 Sq ft property has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. All one level. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Brand new Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom and around shower. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Brand new Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 4 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Equal Housing Opportunity