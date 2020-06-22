11114 Bristol Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Move In Special!!! Half Off First Months Rent If Moved In With In 15 Days Of Approval!!



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.



Burke Elementary

Grandview Middle

Ruskin High



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



