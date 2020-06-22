All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

11114 Bristol Terrace

11114 Bristol Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11114 Bristol Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Move In Special!!! Half Off First Months Rent If Moved In With In 15 Days Of Approval!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

Burke Elementary
Grandview Middle
Ruskin High

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4705874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11114 Bristol Terrace have any available units?
11114 Bristol Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11114 Bristol Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11114 Bristol Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11114 Bristol Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11114 Bristol Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11114 Bristol Terrace offer parking?
No, 11114 Bristol Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11114 Bristol Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11114 Bristol Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11114 Bristol Terrace have a pool?
No, 11114 Bristol Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11114 Bristol Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11114 Bristol Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11114 Bristol Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11114 Bristol Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11114 Bristol Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11114 Bristol Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
