11114 Bennington Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated ceiling fan range

3 bed, 1.5 bath move in ready! -

Don't miss this cozy bungalow! Newly rehabbed. Finished basement. Lots of storage space. Back patio overlooks beautiful wooded yard. Won't last long!



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfron



(RLNE5553868)