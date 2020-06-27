1111 W 46th St

1111 West 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112 West Plaza
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Security gated community and parking. 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Walking distance to Country Club Plaza. $1600.00/mo, $1600.00 deposit. Wather included. Call for appointment at 816-358-5920 or call text 816-225-5804. Owner manager.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
