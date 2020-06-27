All apartments in Kansas City
1111 W 46th St
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:14 AM

1111 W 46th St

1111 West 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 West 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Security gated community and parking. 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Walking distance to Country Club Plaza. $1600.00/mo, $1600.00 deposit. Wather included. Call for appointment at 816-358-5920 or call text 816-225-5804. Owner manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 W 46th St have any available units?
1111 W 46th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 W 46th St have?
Some of 1111 W 46th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 W 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
1111 W 46th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 W 46th St pet-friendly?
No, 1111 W 46th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1111 W 46th St offer parking?
Yes, 1111 W 46th St offers parking.
Does 1111 W 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 W 46th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 W 46th St have a pool?
No, 1111 W 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 1111 W 46th St have accessible units?
No, 1111 W 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 W 46th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 W 46th St has units with dishwashers.
