11107 Bristol Terr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d66668070 ---- Nicely updated 3 bedrom 1 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinetry, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups