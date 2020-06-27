All apartments in Kansas City
11107 Bristol Terr
11107 Bristol Terr

11107 Bristol Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11107 Bristol Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d66668070 ---- Nicely updated 3 bedrom 1 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinetry, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11107 Bristol Terr have any available units?
11107 Bristol Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11107 Bristol Terr have?
Some of 11107 Bristol Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11107 Bristol Terr currently offering any rent specials?
11107 Bristol Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11107 Bristol Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11107 Bristol Terr is pet friendly.
Does 11107 Bristol Terr offer parking?
Yes, 11107 Bristol Terr offers parking.
Does 11107 Bristol Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11107 Bristol Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11107 Bristol Terr have a pool?
No, 11107 Bristol Terr does not have a pool.
Does 11107 Bristol Terr have accessible units?
No, 11107 Bristol Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 11107 Bristol Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11107 Bristol Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
