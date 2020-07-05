Rent Calculator
1110 E 83rd Ter
1110 E 83rd Ter
1110 East 83rd Terrace

Location
1110 East 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 E 83rd Ter have any available units?
1110 E 83rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1110 E 83rd Ter have?
Some of 1110 E 83rd Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1110 E 83rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1110 E 83rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 E 83rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 E 83rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1110 E 83rd Ter offer parking?
No, 1110 E 83rd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1110 E 83rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 E 83rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 E 83rd Ter have a pool?
No, 1110 E 83rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1110 E 83rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 1110 E 83rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 E 83rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 E 83rd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
