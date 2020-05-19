All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1106 Ward Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1106 Ward Parkway
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1106 Ward Parkway

1106 Ward Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1106 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64112
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Plaza Living, with a view and a great back patio Beautiful Spacious upper duplex. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large formal dining room and living room, as well as sun-room overlooking Brush Creek.

Classic features, modern amenities. Central AC and Heat. HUGE living room, TV/sun room, formal dining room. Brush Creek and Park-like views. Garage and private off-street parking. Great back yard patio to BBQ. Two minute walk to the Plaza. Cats are OK, no dogs please. One year lease, one month rent for deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Ward Parkway have any available units?
1106 Ward Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Ward Parkway have?
Some of 1106 Ward Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Ward Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Ward Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Ward Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Ward Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Ward Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Ward Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1106 Ward Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Ward Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Ward Parkway have a pool?
No, 1106 Ward Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Ward Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1106 Ward Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Ward Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Ward Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary