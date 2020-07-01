All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11039 North Ditman Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11039 North Ditman Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

11039 North Ditman Court

11039 North Ditman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11039 North Ditman Court, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11039 North Ditman Court have any available units?
11039 North Ditman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11039 North Ditman Court currently offering any rent specials?
11039 North Ditman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11039 North Ditman Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11039 North Ditman Court is pet friendly.
Does 11039 North Ditman Court offer parking?
Yes, 11039 North Ditman Court offers parking.
Does 11039 North Ditman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11039 North Ditman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11039 North Ditman Court have a pool?
Yes, 11039 North Ditman Court has a pool.
Does 11039 North Ditman Court have accessible units?
No, 11039 North Ditman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11039 North Ditman Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11039 North Ditman Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11039 North Ditman Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11039 North Ditman Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary