All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11016 East 51 Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11016 East 51 Street South
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:28 PM

11016 East 51 Street South

11016 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11016 East 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
You'll have to see to appreciate this 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home!
Enjoy entertaining in your open floor plan that offers lots of light and hardwood floors throughout! Your kitchen is perfect for the ones that like to cook with lots of counter-top and cabinet space not to mention the appliances that stay in the home as well. The basement has a half bath and 2 car garage. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11016 East 51 Street South have any available units?
11016 East 51 Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11016 East 51 Street South currently offering any rent specials?
11016 East 51 Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11016 East 51 Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11016 East 51 Street South is pet friendly.
Does 11016 East 51 Street South offer parking?
Yes, 11016 East 51 Street South offers parking.
Does 11016 East 51 Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11016 East 51 Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11016 East 51 Street South have a pool?
No, 11016 East 51 Street South does not have a pool.
Does 11016 East 51 Street South have accessible units?
No, 11016 East 51 Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 11016 East 51 Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11016 East 51 Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11016 East 51 Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 11016 East 51 Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary