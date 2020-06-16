All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1101 Walnut St. # 503

1101 Walnut Street · (913) 266-5608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64106
The Downtown Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 Walnut St. # 503 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
putting green
shuffle board
media room
{1101} Available Immediately + 2 parking spaces included + Luxury Amenities + In-unit Laundry - This immaculate and professionally designed 5th floor corner unit condo invites comfort and exudes modern luxury! With 2 beds, 2.5 baths & a generous living space with fireplace youll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining! The state of the art kitchen features a large island, cherry cabinets & granite countertops. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling with fan, carpet & large walk-in closet. Other special features include a fireplace with gas logs, in-unit washer & dryer + 2 secured and covered parking spaced. WallStreet Tower offers resort style amenities: Rooftop pool, Putting Green, Fitness Center, Movie Theatre, Lounge & 24hr security. Ideal Downtown location close to the Sprint Center & Kansas Citys finest restaurants and shops!

Enjoy The Clubhouse Experience located in the basement level of WallStreet Tower. This restaurant provides all the perks of your favorite country club - entertainment, full bar, American cuisine, golf simulators & shuffleboard on site.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5554111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Walnut St. # 503 have any available units?
1101 Walnut St. # 503 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Walnut St. # 503 have?
Some of 1101 Walnut St. # 503's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Walnut St. # 503 currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Walnut St. # 503 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Walnut St. # 503 pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Walnut St. # 503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1101 Walnut St. # 503 offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Walnut St. # 503 does offer parking.
Does 1101 Walnut St. # 503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Walnut St. # 503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Walnut St. # 503 have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Walnut St. # 503 has a pool.
Does 1101 Walnut St. # 503 have accessible units?
No, 1101 Walnut St. # 503 does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Walnut St. # 503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Walnut St. # 503 does not have units with dishwashers.
