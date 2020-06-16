1101 Walnut St. # 503

Amenities

{1101} Available Immediately + 2 parking spaces included + Luxury Amenities + In-unit Laundry - This immaculate and professionally designed 5th floor corner unit condo invites comfort and exudes modern luxury! With 2 beds, 2.5 baths & a generous living space with fireplace youll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining! The state of the art kitchen features a large island, cherry cabinets & granite countertops. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling with fan, carpet & large walk-in closet. Other special features include a fireplace with gas logs, in-unit washer & dryer + 2 secured and covered parking spaced. WallStreet Tower offers resort style amenities: Rooftop pool, Putting Green, Fitness Center, Movie Theatre, Lounge & 24hr security. Ideal Downtown location close to the Sprint Center & Kansas Citys finest restaurants and shops!



Enjoy The Clubhouse Experience located in the basement level of WallStreet Tower. This restaurant provides all the perks of your favorite country club - entertainment, full bar, American cuisine, golf simulators & shuffleboard on site.



No Pets Allowed



