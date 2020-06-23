All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

11008 Grandview Rd

11008 Grandview Road · No Longer Available
Location

11008 Grandview Road, Kansas City, MO 64137
Royal Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1453 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 Grandview Rd have any available units?
11008 Grandview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11008 Grandview Rd have?
Some of 11008 Grandview Rd's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 Grandview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Grandview Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Grandview Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11008 Grandview Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11008 Grandview Rd offer parking?
No, 11008 Grandview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11008 Grandview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11008 Grandview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Grandview Rd have a pool?
No, 11008 Grandview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11008 Grandview Rd have accessible units?
No, 11008 Grandview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Grandview Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11008 Grandview Rd has units with dishwashers.
