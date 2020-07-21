Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11003 Newton Ave
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11003 Newton Ave
11003 Newton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
11003 Newton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This four bedroom, one bath home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Updated kitchen and bath. Lots of storage inside and in converted garage. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11003 Newton Ave have any available units?
11003 Newton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 11003 Newton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11003 Newton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11003 Newton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11003 Newton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 11003 Newton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11003 Newton Ave offers parking.
Does 11003 Newton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11003 Newton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11003 Newton Ave have a pool?
No, 11003 Newton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11003 Newton Ave have accessible units?
No, 11003 Newton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11003 Newton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11003 Newton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11003 Newton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11003 Newton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
