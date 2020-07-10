10916 Bellaire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Kansas City. This home is sure to blow you away! Spacious living areas, including wonderful built-ins and a fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, and plenty of counter space along with a dining nook. Also features amazing sunroom. Home features 3 spacious bedrooms, and master has double closets!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 7/26/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.