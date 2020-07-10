All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 23 2019 at 1:54 PM

10916 Bellaire Avenue

10916 Bellaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10916 Bellaire Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Kansas City. This home is sure to blow you away! Spacious living areas, including wonderful built-ins and a fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, and plenty of counter space along with a dining nook. Also features amazing sunroom. Home features 3 spacious bedrooms, and master has double closets!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 7/26/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 Bellaire Avenue have any available units?
10916 Bellaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10916 Bellaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10916 Bellaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 Bellaire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10916 Bellaire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10916 Bellaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10916 Bellaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 10916 Bellaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10916 Bellaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 Bellaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 10916 Bellaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10916 Bellaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10916 Bellaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 Bellaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10916 Bellaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10916 Bellaire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10916 Bellaire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

